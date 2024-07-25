A young lady showed how gorgeous she, along with her hubby, looked on their wedding day, and the clip went viral

The TikTok video gained massive attraction online, gearing many views, thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the bride and groom as they gushed over them in the comments section

One South African couple set the tone and came through with their stunning wedding outfits that wowed many people online.

A South African couple wowed Mzansi with their stunning wedding outfits. Image: @chila_and_matevhu.

SA gushes over stunning bride and hubby on their wedding day

A couple that goes by the TikTok handle @chila_and_matevhu gave viewers a glimpse into the day of their special occasion.

Chila and Matevhu looked absolutely remarkable at their white wedding. The young lady showcased how she got dressed for the day with the help of her beautiful bridesmaids, while the gent also unveiled the fit that he rocked on their special day.

Matevhu wore a stunning white princess dress with long earrings, and her hair was left open, while Chila had a black and white suit. The pair looked absolutely gorgeous, leaving many people gushing over them in the comments.

While taking to TikTok, they simply captioned their post saying:

"You and me, always & forever."

Take a look at Chila and Matevhu's wedding outfits in the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the couple's wedding looks

South Africans complimented them as they praised their style and fabulous modern outfits on their special day.

Lesego Maodi said:

"Matevhu looked like a whole goddess."

Fava123 expressed:

"Congratulations, Chila and Matevhu. Wow, this is amazing, Matevhu. You looked lovely, dear."

Zara gushed over the couples, saying:

"Chila, what a beautiful wife you have. Congratulations, guys."

Sensantional_senzy commented:

"Wow, this is absolutely beautiful."

My son's mother wrote:

"Matevhu, you looked absolutely stunning!!! God bless your union, guys. Congrats."

