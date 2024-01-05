A woman had an interesting colour scheme for her bridesmaids's dresses to wear on her wedding day

The lady posted a fun video of all her girlfriends before revealing herself as the bride on her special day

Online users watched the TikTok video, which garnered over 300, 000 views, and many loved to see the different styles of dresses

Source: TikTok

Bridesmaids present bride in TikTok video

A video posted by @thule_skosana shows her bridesmaids who are wearing black dresses in different styles. The ladies lined up to show off their outfits for their friend's wedding.

In the video, they all confirmed that they were not the bride before revealing her. The woman of the moment stepped out in a gorgeous white dress at the end of the clip.

SA gushes over bridesmaids' black dresses

People were amazed by how the bride looked amazing. Many also noticed that the maid of honour's dress was gorgeous. Some commented they mistook her for the bride before seeing the wedding dress.

Mitchelle Vanessa commented:

"The bride’s dress."

Tiisetsö Kgafela added:

"Brides sister/ maid of honor is so cute."

Miss Phina gushed:

"Ya'll are beautiful man."

Samukelisiwe Sibiya gushed:

"Vibe ya bride."

thuli_mshengu added:

"The bride is super gorgeous."

Londeka Dlamini wrote:

"I was worried when I saw the matron thinking she’s going to outshine uMakoti. She’s gorgeous."

Source: Briefly News