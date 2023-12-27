A group of Xhosa women at a Mgidi in Mdantsane captivated Mzansi with their traditional outfits

The TikTok video showcases the beauty of their colourful cultural attire during their singing and dancing

The footage gained popularity and viewers loved the energetic and beautiful display of the Xhosa culture

Beautiful women dazzled in Xhosa traditional clothes in Mdantsane, East London. Image: @isintuourculture

Source: TikTok

The Xhosa culture was beautifully displayed by women in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Dressed in traditional outfits they stole the show at a Mgidi with their dancing and singing.

Xhosa attire steals the spotlight

The vibrant cultural attire took centre stage, leaving Mzansi in awe of the patterns and designs exhibited by the ladies.

The TikTok video, posted just two days ago by @isintuourculture clocked an impressive 81,000 views and over 4,000 likes and shares.

TikTok users praise Xhosa women

Proud South Africans flooded the comments section with praise. They expressed love for the energetic representation of the Xhosa culture and admired the women's elegance and grace.

Watch the video below:

Cultural display sparks chatter

The women received well-deserved props for repping their culture with flair. The video really left a lasting impression. Some netizens insisted that very few cultures can rival the beauty of Xhosa traditional clothing.

See some of the comments below:

@lollypop mentioned:

"Honestly, no attire's topnotch like Xhosa people."

@Shashachar wrote:

"Loving all the mgidi content. Xhosa attire is beautiful."

@Mpiwom stated:

"My Mdantsane people. "

@maximusmadeit said:

"The beauty that is Africa."

@thabaniibnermhlan commented:

"The best-dressed girls who can't dance and still pull up a good vibe."

@Testoftimes posted:

"Wow! you look beautiful bethuna."

@tdk_83 wrote:

"This lady looks like Asithandile Gheleba maybe am wrong."

@minniemawegirls added:

"A nibahle masana sana.❤️"

@ruben..240 asked:

"What is that dance about?"

Source: Briefly News