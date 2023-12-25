One woman's daring stroll with three lions at Ukutula Bush Walk created a frenzy on social media

The adrenaline-filled video was posted on TikTok and got netizens talking about the unique bush experience

Netizens are stunned the woman paid a whopping R860 for the scary adventure with the massive lions

A South African woman shared her heart-pounding experience of walking with lions at Ukutula Bush Walk in Brits.

Lion video gains traction

She said on her TikTok account @mimigirlskosana that she paid a hefty R860 for the 45-minute thrill. The adrenaline-packed video was posted just a day ago and clocked 159,000 views.

Netizens stunned by bush adventure

It ignited a lively online discussion about the bush adventure. Netizens expressed a mix of shock and admiration for the daredevil's lion encounter.

Watch the video below:

People troll the lion walker

People are debating whether her brave escapade with the kings of the jungle was worth the price. Some playfully trolled the lion walker, jokingly suggesting that the R850 should include a life cover.

@Ato_Stemmer stated:

"We pay R860 to risk Simba eating us? Andizi nice pics though."

@Just_E asked:

"Does the R860 come with a funeral cover and life cover insurance? "

@matlala_ mentioned:

"Then ube nebhadi uyenze iLion walk with Scar yooh akana mercy loyo."

@nixxie141 commented:

"The fact that you are walking with 3 lions and only have a stick is wild!"

@chanilight posted:

"It can never be me, not unless God himself tells me these are the same lions that were chilling with Daniel."

@blackdiamondzw2 said:

"45 minutes is too much yoh. What if they change their mind?"

@Giles added:

"One day is one day, keep playing with your life."

@NothandoM shared:

"The way the devil hates me right now, he’d probably use this opportunity to get the lions turn on me."

Woman in South Africa walks 2 big lions

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that A young lady has shared a video showing the moment she walked two big lions in a park without fear.

Wearing jean shorts and a black top, the lady walked majestically behind the animals as if they were pets.

