A UWC graduate went online to share the joy of being the first in his family to bag a tertiary qualification

The inspirational video posted on TikTok gained momentum and applause from social media users

The comments section is filled with congratulations as netizens express their joy and well-wishes

A man celebrated the completion of his studies at the University of the Western Cape. Image: @vutlhareezitha

A graduate from the University of the Western Cape celebrated becoming the first in his family to earn a degree.

Man flexes his qualifications

He took to TikTok to show off his qualifications while wearing his graduation belt.

The uplifting video posted on the account @vutlhareezitha carries a caption that echoes the man's determination.

"We are going to break the generational curses by force."

Mzansi impressed by graduate

Posted just a few days ago, the TikTok clip garnered attention from Mzansi people.

They acknowledged the significance of this achievement and shared in the graduate's joy. Some expressed optimism that it marks only the beginning of a journey filled with positive change for him and his family.

Watch the video below:

Video of UWC graduate inspire

The graduate's story serves as inspiration for others facing similar challenges on their educational journeys.

@endinakojolingana said;

"Wow, congratulations bhuti wam."

@Bulibabes mentioned:

"Congrats bro, generational blessings have begun."

@Gregory_thenerd commented:

"This is what we want to see!"

@Thandiey shared:

"This is me next year. After I lost hope, I got married and went back to school then a 29-year-old graduate.‍ Next year it's my turn. I'm clapping for you. "

@user7591530620031 added:

"Congratulations you did it.✨"

@Whynaato wrote:

"Used to see you on campus, congratulations."

@mma_carly stated:

"All praise goes out to the most high God.❤️"

@kokobee said:

"Congratulations. Here's to breaking more generational curses.❤️"

