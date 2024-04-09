A TikTok user and her bae decided to have fun during the Cape Town bad weather

The duo danced in the strong winds, pretending to be in a Michael Jackson music video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the two to be hilariously funny

A TikTok user decided to have fun during the bad weather in Cape Town. Image: @hello.shany/ TikTok, @Carl & Ann Purcell

Source: UGC

A TikTok user and her bae decided to do things the South African way. The duo took a moment to have fun in the extreme weather in Cape Town.

In a video uploaded by @hello.shany, she can be seen dancing in extreme windy weather. She is holding onto a tree while the wind strongly blows, and her man is also holding onto street pillars as the wind blows. In the clip, they play Michael Jackson's song.

Woman and her bae have fun in Cape Town bad weather

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 133k likes, with many online users finding the two to be very funny.

@Sikhulu | ✞ wrote:

"Wait till you try cross the street. Cape Town winters are not for the weak."

@Unstaz Favourites commented:

"Something in SA water because why are we like so this Cape Town wind is so serious that time."

@YasmineThom applauded:

"This is definitely the best video on here regarding our Cape Town storm Well done, you two ."

@muse said:

" The world could be on fire and you’d find us being outside, joking."

@Life With Lainey B laughed:

"Yoh you guys! South Africans are on a level untouchable! We be laughing through everything! Gotta love our spirit though! Such a flex!"

@Tash adored:

"Will only be South Africans in a storm we see the opportunity to still be happy ,positive and shine bright Love love this ❤️."

@Sannie ‍ joked:

"We will die laughing in this country ."

Man kayaks during floods in KZN

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KwaZulu-Natal man who kayaked in the streets during floods.

During the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, @sazi9404 decided to have a little fun with a canoe. The TikTokker shared a video of him in his canoe in the flooded streets of Ladysmith.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News