South Africans on social media shared videos from different parts of the Western Cape, which showed the extent of the violent winds

The South African Weather Service warned that there would be severe weather patterns on the coastline of the country

Some of the videos showed cars being blown off bridges, while another showed a person being blown against the wind

Mzansi was shocked at the rough winds in the Western Cape, which overturned cars and trucks. Images: Valentyna Gupalo and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that there would be severe weather along the southwest and southeast coastline, and they were not kidding. Videos from social media showed the force of the violent winds, which not only pushed a person but also blew cars away.

SAWS warns of severe weather

According to a statement sent to Briefly News by SAWS, a combination of strong gale force winds resulted in a negative storm along the southwest and southeast coastline of South Africa. SAWS also warned that this would coincide with a tidal low and may restrict shoreline transportation and affect shoreline infrastructure.

SA shares videos of rough winds

Netizens on X shared various videos of the rough winds affecting people. @WeGittinGot posted a video of a man who struggled to walk in the direction of the wind.

@GomolemoMzansi shared a video where two cars collided because of the wind. The other vehicle was blown over the bridge while the strong winds capsized another.

@VehicleTrackerz posted two videos. One video shows a truck lying on its side while another is blown clean off the Huguenot Tunnel bridge.

Mzansi worried about the strong winds

South Africans were scared for the residents of the Western Cape.

Gee said:

"Prayers to those affected by this storm."

Lolo said:

"I pray for their safety."

God's promise said:

"It's scary too."

Crazy Isht said:

"It's a dangerous place to be in right now."

MphoTheQueen said:

"Imagine that wind pushing a car! What more a human being?"

