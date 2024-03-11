SA Weather Service alerted residents of KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga, to expect heavy rain and strong winds from Tuesday

This is due to a tropical low-pressure system situated in the Mozambique channel that is forecasted to intensify

While the eastern parts of South Africa may not experience a direct impact, residents in the three provinces are urged to prepare for potentially stormy weather

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga due to an approaching tropical low-pressure system. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds from Tuesday to Thursday.

Tropical storm in Mozambique

This system is currently situated in the Mozambique channel, positioned between Mozambique and Madagascar.

While the surface winds associated with the system haven't been notably strong or damaging so far, SAWS anticipates it to deepen and intensify in the coming days.

The primary regions at risk include the southern coastal areas of Mozambique, particularly southwards of Beira.

Stormy weather expected in parts of SA

Although the eastern parts of South Africa aren't expected to bear the brunt of the system directly, residents in the Lowveld regions of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as northern KwaZulu-Natal, should prepare for inclement weather conditions characterised by heavy rain and strong winds.

Rainfall wishes in Gauteng

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, some residents tired of the relentless heat have been wishing for a few drops of rain.

See some comments below:

Bongani Mgubela said:

"While we have to put up the heat wave in Gauteng."

Khumo van der Ntloana wrote:

"Bring it to Klerksdorp please. "

ßThandeka Nonhlanhla Msacow mentioned:

"Lies! Witbank is so hot! The rain pretends it's coming, then jiki jiki umoya it's gone. Heatwave nje."

Connie Mogane added:

"Gauteng is too hot these days. "

Durban residents complain about severe weather

In another article, Briefly News reported that a suspected tornado swept through parts of Inanda, north of Durban, leaving several homes damaged and people in distress.

KZN VIP Paramedics dispatched two ambulances to the area to provide assistance to anyone injured in the incident.

