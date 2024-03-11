Two trucks collided with each other on a road in KwaZulu-Natal in what is a terrible accident

The accident was recorded on video, and it shows the moment of impact, which leads to the trucks bursting into flames

Arrive Alive told Briefly News that they are aware of the horrific crash

South Africans discussed the accident, with some blaming the truck driver on camera for speeding

KWAZULU-NATAL – A horrific accident which took place in KwaZulu-Natal left people in South Africa discussing truck drivers' and their alleged tendencies to speed.

KZN trucks collide in viral video

According to eNCA, the accident occurred on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi near the Babanango Game Reserve on 11 March. In the video which recorded the horrific accident, one of the trucks is shown driving around a bend. The other truck can barely be seen in the video. Suddenly, the truck driving towards the bend crashed into the oncoming truck, resulting in both trucks catching fire. One of the drivers has died, and the other is still stuck in the truck. This is a developing story.

Arrive Alive confirms accident with Briefly News

Arrive Alive's advocate Johan Jonck confirmed the accident with Briefly News.

"We are aware of the incident. We strive to create continued awareness on how to reduce head-on crashes – especially through Defensive Driving," he said.

South Africans slam truck drivers

Netizens on Facebook slammed the driver and believed he was speeding in the video.

Stephen Mphephu said:

"The truck was over-speeding for a curve, and instead of slowing down and curving, he lost control and faced the oncoming traffic. I've seen many trucks driving like polos."

Marlene Groth said:

"Trucks are the biggest problem on our roads at the moment; they are always speeding and causing accidents."

Michael Bromilow said:

"He went around that corner too quickly."

Kajal Maharaj Ghurbarun said:

"Speeding around the bend."

Ryne Foster said:

"These truck drivers are not trained properly and assessed properly."

