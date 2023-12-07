A truck driver on the N3 in the Free State escaped harm when he reacted quickly to an accident

The man was driving his truck when he witnessed two other trucks come into collision, with one of them catching fire

Netizens joked that the man must have been scared out of his wits when he saw the accident

A quick-thinking truck driver swerved to avoid colliding with a truck on fire. Images: Hispanolistic and Andy Sacks

A quick-thinking truck driver saved himself from a potentially lethal truck accident after witnessing two trucks collide with each other. One of the trucks caught fire because of the accident, and the driver who saw the whole thing stopped his vehicle just in time to prevent being caught up in the crash. South Africans had many questions about the accident.

Truck driver avoids crash in viral video

@VehicleTrackerz posted videos of the incident on their X, formerly Twitter, account. The videos show that the accident occurred on 6 December on the N3 in Free State. In the first video, it shows how the crash occurred. The truck in the opposite lane suddenly veers into the oncoming lane and comes straight into contact with a truck. The driver swerved too late as the oncoming truck crashed into him. The oncoming truck then loses control and jack-knifes before catching fire.

The other video shows the observing driver's quick thinking, which saved him from being in the accident. Immediately after the driver saw the accident, he stopped his truck, unclipped his seatbelts, and jumped to the back of the car to avoid collision. Watch his video here:

South Africans find humour in the video

Netizens applauded him for his reaction time and joked about how terrified he looked.

Prince Zulu said:

“Thank God he stayed inside.”

FlyZulu remarked:

“I can hear his heartbreak through my screen.”

Dw_IWNA laughed:

“The dashcam just took away all the spices he would add when telling the story.”

Seram observed:

“Dude doesn’t want to go to heaven. He better jump from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat.”

DanielTheTenth added:

“Driving in Mzansi is an extreme sport, neh.”

Ambulance quickly responds to Quantum accident

Similarly, Briefly News reports that an ambulance's fast response time to an accident was applauded nationwide.

The video shows a Toyota Quantum t-boning a car. Moments later, an ambulance shows up on the scene. While many praised the quick response, some suspected the accident may have been planned for content purposes.

