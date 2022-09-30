A Polo trying to overtake a truck in a video got badly rear-ended and spun around, prompting Mzansi to share their bad lorry experiences

Drivers of these large vehicles need to be aware of a lot of things, especially the various blindspots around the heavy contraptions

Peeps across the country came together to share their problems about driving with trucks on the road

Being sandwiched between a truck and a wall can be scary. The worst outcome of this situation was experienced by one unlucky polo driver, who had his car rear-ended and spun around while trying to overtake a lorry.

A Polo tried to overtake a truck in a video but got badly rear-ended, encouraging SA peeps to share truck stories. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip comes from none other than the @VehicleTrackerz page, which uploaded the footage onto their Twitter account. It sparked a passionate discussion about how truck drivers are on South African roads.

The video is quite short, showing the polo trying to overtake the truck but getting spun around by the impact of being rear-ended.

The footage has inspired a large discussion about truck road safety in the country. Some came to the defence of the truck driver, while others shared similar stories. See the comments below:

@Lion_Heart_263 said:

"A lot of you are saying this was on purpose, but trucks have huge blindspots..u cannot see everything directly in front of you as with a car... "

@queenshokane asked:

"Why are truck drivers so angry lately?"

@ipfi_khameli posted:

@SnqoeMasinga commented:

"A cousin warned me that we should, by all means to drive far away from these guys. If you overtaking, make sure to avoid such."

@DavidMVM mentioned:

"As a truck owner, I am concerned with TimeLink drivers. They seem to be a law unto themselves."

@BoetMuzzie shared:

@KgothatsoMokwe6 asked:

"Why Truck drivers are evil, some they signal to you to overtake while they see an oncoming cars "

@MLutseke shared:

"I was driving to Durban on N3 at around 3am. The truck moved from the Jozi bound lane to the fast lane of the Durban bound lane.. going over the island. I used to think driving early was very safe till that day.. almost a head-on collision."

Source: Briefly News