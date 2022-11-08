A video of a young man driving a car with great speed and recklessness has been circulating on social media

The amusing footage shows him speeding as his friends cheer him on, encouraging him to drive even faster

As to be expected, the driver, referred to as Msenti, crashes into something and the entire steering wheel comes off

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One thrill-seeking motorist had South African netizens laughing out when he lost his steering wheel during a rather dangerous joy ride.

One gent lost his whole steering wheel during a joy ride. Image: @VehicleTrackerz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video shared by @VehicleTrackerz shows the young man referred to as Msenti taking over the when as he drives a car with great speed. His excited friends can be heard cheering him on from the backseat, encouraging him to drive even faster.

Msenti does just that before coming to a hectic halt after crashing into something and disconnecting the steering wheel from the dashboard.

His friends can be heard crying out at Msenti as they claim he has hurt them in the crash. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like any serious injuries were sustained, judging from the footage. Lol, talk about a hot mess.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Amused Mzansi peeps couldn't help but throw jabs at Msenti's stunt with others, nothing how he pulled the hand brake too late.

@percy_kokong replied:

"Msenti reminds me of those kasi builders with a pencil on their ear those ones always mess up people's houses."

@Mavovo2019 said:

"He still has time to pull up hand brake ."

@BathongMax responded:

"Lol the cameraman understood the assignment!!."

@KgosiM_Mosia commented:

"This car looks like they built it themselves ."

@Just_Gundy wrote:

" kukho konke, Mseti still remembered to pull up the handbrake after the accident uMseti iBoza ."

@NeoThabo said:

"Hawe! Hawe Msenti! Hah boy, wasilimaza. Wasilimaza boy. Hah-we!" Just the way he said it kills me. .”

Speedy driver drifts and crashes into a Polo, Mzansi looks down on recklessness

In another story, Briefly News reported that a reckless speedy driver had Mzansi peeps shaking their heads when he drifted and crashed into a Polo that had stopped.

@kulanicool shared the video online on Twitter, where peeps were definitely unimpressed with what they had seen. The clip starts with one of the driver's passengers holding the camera in the back seat while the driver whizzes through the street.

The driver switches gears very quickly and speeds through what seems to be a residential area. He flies past a car going the other way. He then overtakes another car at speed, but it's too difficult to stop at this point, so he drifts and eventually crashes into the Polo at high speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News