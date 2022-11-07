A driver swerving through the road at high speeds crashed into the back of a Polo and caused massive disorientation

Accidents like these are not uncommon on South African roads, with many racing enthusiasts practising on the streets

Mzansi peeps were disappointed with the gents in the car and discussed how these actions led to many casualties

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A reckless speedy driver had Mzansi peeps shaking their heads when he drifted and crashed into a Polo that had stopped.

A man driving recklessly drifted and crashed into a Polo, which disappointed many Mzansi peeps. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@kulanicool shared the video online on the Twitter streets, where peeps were definitely unimpressed with what they had seen. The clip starts with one of the driver's passengers holding the camera in the back seat while the driver whizzes through the street.

The driver switches gears very quickly and speeds through what seems to be a residential area. He flies past a car going the other way. He then overtakes another car at speed, but it's too difficult to stop at this point, so he drifts and eventually crashes into the Polo at a high speed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The camera tumbles, and the video becomes extremely disoriented. Peeps were not happy with the video and complained about the reckless driving seen on Mzansi's roads. See the comments below:

@hlouks_mohapi said:

"This is not funny but disgusting. Especially if you think about the victims of this irresponsible behavior."

@SizzleThobile mentioned:

"Same WhatsApp group nabo Jub Jub."

@V_Class300d shared:

@KentonM007 commented:

"This is why I have an issue with people following me very close, I signal for them to pass and I stay off the way if possible unfortunately in this case it was impossible."

@takilufhugu_ said:

"So basically, the driver of the car says I'm going straight and hit the back of the car and he did exactly that??"

@nkulikankuli posted:

@Murende24638476 mentioned:

"Most of the guys when they are alone they drive responsible, but when their friends are with them they drive nonsense."

@TheNameIsKayBee commented:

"When there are no victims... People who drive like this are no different to actual murderers."

@MikeZA__ said:

"This was inevitable, o Paul Walker."

Woman sits outside ex's house swiping on a dating app for 45 minutes to get a match, happy couple now engaged

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman determined to get back with her college boyfriend did the most to ensure they had reunited again.

Sarah Young, 24, sat outside her ex's apartment scrolling through the dating app, Bumble until she found his dating profile and 'matched' with him to get them back together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News