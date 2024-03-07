An official working in the City of Ethekwinin, who is also a senior African National Congress, has been arrested

The official was allegedly caught driving in the city in a car with no number plates, accompanied by his bodyguards

South Africans were happy that the arrest was made, and some believed the move was political

DURBAN – A City of eThekwini official who is a member of the African National Congress has been arrested after he was caught driving without number plates on Wednesday, 6 March.

According to eNCA, the official has been detained at the Durban North Police Station along with his bodyguards. It's alleged that he skipped a streetlight. When the South African Police Service stopped the car, they found firearms, which the official could not account for. He was arrested and is to be charged with reckless and negligent driving and charges relating to unlicensed firearms.

Ta Benz said:

"but it doesn't stop us fully upstairs South Africans to vote for our only trusted and beloved political party."

Moeti Molai said:

"It's election time."

Jonathan Ryan said:

"Probably the one who was going to spill the beans on how the ANC will rig the elections."

Elvis Ace said:

"Point of correction: soon-to-be MK official arrested."

Bra Shakes said:

"Inkabi en route to do what they do best."

ANC MP arrested for allegedly murdering his wife

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a member of parliament was arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

The MP, who is a member of the ANC, was arrested in North West after his wife was stabbed to death in their home in Kanana, North News.

South Africans were not surprised by the allegations. One called the ANC a criminal enterprise.

