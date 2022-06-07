Dashcam footage caught a South African truck driver losing a load from his trailer while speeding

The driver and his assistant are left shocked at the destruction caused by the flailing trailer as he took the corner at high speed

The driver had overtaken another truck on a dangerous stretch of road that had a solid line and on an incline

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Another South African truck driver is in the spotlight after causing a crash on local roads while overtaking another truck.

Dashcam footage from inside and outside the truck shows the driver losing control of the trailer as it dislodges from the vehicle. There is debris littered the road.

A truck driver was caught on camera driving recklessly. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

A local truck company has sufficient evidence from cameras on the vehicle to charge its employee with negligent driving.

SA Trucker posted the footage on its YouTube page and the clip has gone viral. The video shows three camera angles: side, inside and rear. The video clearly shows the driver was speeding and overtook another truck on a dangerous section of the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The driver and his assistant even hoot as they pass the other vehicle and a few seconds later the duo hear the destruction at the rear of their vehicle. The assistant immediately leaves the cab as the truck slows down with the load littered between the two.

According to Road safety group Arrive Alive warns that truck drivers should be more careful and not show poor defensive driving skills because of their exposure and sheer size of increased risk.

Watch the footage below:

Need for speed! Crazy bus driver overtakes truck on Mzansi highway as social media reacts to viral video

If there's one vehicle you don't expect to see speeding on any road, it's a bus. That's why a video of the large vehicle overtaking a truck on a local road at a breakneck speed went viral on social media, Briefly News reports.

The clip was uploaded by the popular social media page SA Trucker and describes itself as the "voice of the Southern African truck driver." The terrifying footage was by an unknown person who was seemingly taking a rest stop along the road.

The person pans the camera toward a truck and then suddenly a red bus overtakes it at a dizzying speed. It's unclear what speed the bus was travelling at.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News