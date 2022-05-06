A video of a speed bus overtaking a truck on a highway in South Africa has gone viral with many horrified by the reckless bus driver's behaviour

The clip was shared on social media and has garnered over 50 000 views and almost 440 comments on Facebook

Many social media users reacted to the video which was uploaded onto the SA Trucker Facebook page

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

If there's one vehicle you don't expect to see speeding on any road, it's a bus. That's why a video of the large vehicle overtaking a truck on a local road at a breakneck speed went viral on social media.

Footage of a speeding bus was uploaded onto social media and drew a stark reaction from many South Africans. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

The clip was uploaded by popular social media page SA Trucker and describes itself as the "voice of the Southern African truck driver."

The terrifying footage was by an unknown person who was seemingly taking a rest stop along the road. The person pans the camera towards a truck and then suddenly a red bus overtakes it a dizzying speed. It's unclear what speed the bus was traveling at.

According to local road safety group Arrive Alive, bus passengers have the right to report any neglient driving behaviour they witness to the bus operator. The driver has a responsibility to not put himself or passengers in harms way and that includes not breaking the rules of the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at the video below:

Social media users made their opinions known:

Xigumandzeni Kpf says:

"This guy is not driving fast, he is flying slow."

Hantie Snyman says:

"Big coffin on wheels."

RoZi Ward says:

"Must be high on drugs. I would never be a passenger on this bus, i would gladly walk."

Sbusiso Sfiso says

"Hope he's alone."

Chimuka Modify says:

"Check how this maniac was driving."

'Well done young man', stricken truck driver gets help from motorist

Perhaps it's because kind gestures like the one explained below are not as common anymore, but social media loved seeing a fellow South African helping another, Briefly News reports.

A truck driver working for Bogdans Transport found himself in a spot of trouble on a road in Mpumalanga. The driver, who was travelling on a stretch between Delmas and Endicott, posed with Van Tonder for a photograph after the good samaritan had helped him.

Mpumalanga is known for having bad road surfaces and residents in the province have long complained about the state of roads riddled with potholes.

Source: Briefly News