BI Phakathi helped an old lady who was wheelchair-bound and couldn't afford a pair of shoes, he not only bought her the shoes but much more

He handed her cash, as he usually does and the daughter could not believe that it was the exact amount that her mother had been saving for a mobile oxygen machine

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the video and showed BI with praise for his act of kindness

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again, this time he helped an old lady who was wheelchair-bound.

She needed a pair of shoes but she couldn't afford the shoes. The lady was over the moon with the gift but what BI did next really changed her life forever.

BI Phakathi changed a woman's life with his act of kindness. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

He handed her some cash and she couldn't believe it. The lady's daughter revealed that the amount he had given her was the exact amount that they needed for a mobile oxygen unit.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the touching video

Audrey Van Niekerk- Roberts:

"I'm a Zimbabwean, been living in Southern California for 32 years. I really love the way all of us from Southern Africa call our elders aunty and uncle, even if we don't know each other. Its so refreshing. Thank you BI and God bless you. ❤"

Fanuel B Bornwells:

"Even the Bucky guy came to give you a fist shake coz he saw it all from a distance.. He really appreciated ur kindness towards that lady..."

Hlomani Antonio Nkuna:

"BI Phakathi you deserve to be given that R22 Million for that Flag and distribute it to the needy as you always do May the Good Lord continue to bless you and your Crew Sir #Salute."

Marelize Bester:

"This my hometown! I recognise the buildings. How I would have loved to meet you. May God continue to bless you always. Much love."

