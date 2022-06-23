The infamous fake billionaire, Simon Leviev, real name Simon Hayut, will be in court in Israel after the Leviev family sued him

Tinder Swindler is convinced that he has done nothing to earn himself such a name and was innocently dating just like any other single man

To prove his alleged innocence, Simon has plans to sue Netflix and his accusers for fabricating the details of what he calls a "movie"

Simon Leviev who took the internet by storm after a Netflix documentary based on his life as a swindler has to face his accusers in court.

Simon Hayut will be formally charged in an Israeli court after he was sued by the real Leviev family. Photo: Simon Leviev.

Wealthy family

Leviev whose real name is Simon Hayut pretended to be from the wealthy Israeli diamond family will be presented in court after a lawsuit against him was brought by the family.

Tinder Swindler, as he is infamously known, lived a luxurious life by duping women on the dating site Tinder.

He conned women into taking out loans and giving him thousands of dollars under the guise that he was in trouble.

According to Page Six, Chagit Leviev, CEO of Leviev Group USA and the daughter of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev said:

“We have suffered from the ‘Tinder Swindler’ for years. We knew he was defrauding companies and other women that reached out. We tried so hard to make him stop and fight him and report him to the police.”

She added:

“Once I saw the show coming out, I saw its game over for him. You can no longer pretend who you are, you can no longer manipulate and lie to women. You’re busted. Everyone saw you. In his head, he owned this company which is very sick and very crazy.”

