Footage of a man running for his life while recording a video of himself has been circulating on social media

In the clip, he is seen mocking how his parents used to warn him about walking in dodgy areas as he plays it off like it meant nothing

It isn’t long before a strange man is seen following him from behind and he runs away with great speed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users were left amused after posting a video running for his life in regret after poking fun at some childhood advice given to him by his parents growing up.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi Savage and shows the man recording himself walking on a dirt road mocking how his parents used to warn him about walking in dodgy areas.

A man had Mzansi in stitches after poking fun at his parents teachings in a video. Image: Mzansi Savage/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He indicated that they were being dramatic as he laughed it off before a man is seen following him from behind. He quickly picks up his pace and begins running with great speed before the video ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip had Mzansi netizens rolling over with laughter as they cracked jokes at the man’s humbling experience on Facebook:

Lauren Theron-Hanekom shared:

“I don't know what he's saying but can understand that cry in any language! Run, forest, run!!”

Evangeline Langa wrote:

“Are they practicing?”

Sibusiso Nestle reacted:

“Don't run too fast it's not safe either..”

Tashreeq Yao Jie Li replied:

“Jarre, when you get home then you play all these scenarios in your head like "if I had a gun, or a panga or something, Jarre he would not try that" the bad ass afterthoughts.”

Itumeleng Master Lecoko commented:

“Some people have all the time in the world hey. .”

Luvo Christopher Mafuna said:

“ sometimes you might think you are smarter than your parents and not listen to them when they talk, then you start crying and screaming their name when you are in trouble.”

Fearful man runs for his life as person chases him with long 'snake'

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man ran for his life and scattered everything in his path in an office space after a person approached him with a fake snake hanging on a stick.

The man, who sported a white shirt over shorts, looked tensed and fearful as the individual came to him with the lookalike serpent. He then took to his heels in the office while the individual chased him with the fake snake on the stick.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News