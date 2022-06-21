Innocent Masuku has opened up about his drug abuse problem and the effects it has had on his life and acting career

Masuku, who rose to prominence when he starred in Yizo Yizo as Bobo and in Tshisa as Bakstina, disappeared from the entertainment scene years ago

Speaking on EFF's social media platforms, Masuku said he was tempted to use drugs when he hit the spotlight, but he regrets the decision

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi actor Innocent Masuku has reflected on the bad decision that he made when he hit the spotlight. The star, who was a fan favourite when he played Bobo in the award-winning show Yizo Yizo, also cautioned the youth against substance abuse.

Innocent Masuku has opened up about the opportunities he lost due to drug abuse. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Masuku, one of the most promising child stars, disappeared from the face of the earth, and his fans and followers have been wondering where he vanished to.

According to TshisaLIVE, Bobo opened up about the effects of drug abuse in a now-viral video posted by the EFF on Twitter as part of their Youth Month campaign. He said he lost many opportunities and friends due to the bad decisions made when he was younger. He said:

"When I got into the acting industry, I was involved in drugs. I regret it because I lost so many opportunities, you understand. I lost so many friends and good things and even if I regret it, I can never reverse time and be able to regain that time. It feels bad. Deep down, I still regret it even today. But I am one of the lucky few to have survived."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Yizo Yizo star also took the time to caution the younger generation against substance abuse. He said he lost out on many good chances because of drugs. He added:

"Be careful of the choices you make. It's amazing how time flies. Sometimes, the choices you make can cost you many opportunities. There are many things I could be counting and could have done. But you know what in life, there is always a second chance.”

Mampintsha allegedly fighting with his mother Zama Gumede & sister Pinkie over Uthando Lodumo payments

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mampintsha and his mother, Zama Gumede, recently had a fallout regarding unpaid money from their show Uthando Lodumo.

According to various media reports, the famous family is at each other's throats because Zama and Pinkie have allegedly not been paid for appearing in Uthando Lodumo Season 2.

Sunday World reports that the mother and daughter raised their issue with streaming giant Showmax, which is airing their show, and they were paid R10 000 and R5 000, respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News