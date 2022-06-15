Famous South African Kwaito star Mandla Maphumulo popularly known as Mampintsha, is reportedly fighting with his family again

According to reports, the star had a fallout with his mother, Zama Gumede and sister Pinkie regarding payments from their reality TV show Uthando Lodumo

Zama and Pinkie accused the streaming giant Showmax of making money at their expense while paying them peanuts

Mampintsha and his mother, Zama Gumede, recently had a fallout regarding unpaid money from their show Uthando Lodumo.

Mampintsha is said to be at loggerheads with his family again after his mother Zama complained about not getting paid. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

According to various media reports, the famous family is at each other's throats because Zama and Pinkie have allegedly not been paid for appearing in Uthando Lodumo Season 2.

Sunday World reports that the mother and daughter raised their issue with streaming giant Showmax, which is airing their show, and they were paid R10 000 and R5 000, respectively.

The mother and daughter duo, who expected more than the money they were given, then headed to a local publication to put Mampintsha and Showmax on full blast, ZAlebs reports. Zama accused her son of disowning them, yet he does not even support the family financially. She said:

"He called and accused me of bad-mouthing him to Showmax and the producers. He's angry that I exposed him. He said he wants nothing to do with us because we're jealous of his success. I don't care because he doesn't buy me anything.

"I survive through piece jobs. I'm therefore asking Showmax to delete all the episodes that show my face."

Source: Briefly News