Controversial television presenter and rapper Jub Jub is set to make a return to his popular show Uyajola 9/9 months after a hiatus

The star's show was put on ice after rape allegations were levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend Amanda Du Pont and what he said about Kelly Khumalo

Jub Jub's return may have been celebrated by his fans, but gender-based violence activists feel he should be cancelled for good

Jub Jub's return may have been celebrated by many, but some were hoping the star would stay away from the limelight for good.

The media personality almost lost his show when he made some serious accusations against his former lover and baby mama Kelly Khumalo and Amanda Du Pont during an interview with Mac G on Podcast and Chill.

However, the rapper announced that he would officially return to the show on his Twitter page. The star said he was back for another exciting show season, and fans were ecstatic. He wrote:

"Back by popular demand beng’geke ngin’yeke nje obafooooli CHO PHEZ'KWENYE ni nyile ke manje."

According to The South African, women groups reacted with mixed reactions to the news of Jub Jub's return. Per the publication, GBV activists criticized the entertainment industry for allowing the star to come back after everything. They wrote:

"This is absolutely disgusting! SA entertainment industry is shocking @MojaLoveTv why would you take Jub Jub back? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?"

