DJ Euphonik stirred controversy by suggesting that Cassper Nyovest's rivalry boosted AKA's career, implying AKA's success was partially due to Cassper

Euphonik's comments sparked backlash from fans, who criticised him for downplaying AKA's achievements and urged him to acknowledge AKA's existing success

Social media users accused Euphonik of bias towards Cassper and questioned his credibility in assessing the impact of artists on the hip-hop industry

DJ Euphonik rubbed up Mzansi the wrong way when he shared his thoughts on the Mzansi hip-hop industry. He said Cassper Nyovest played a big role in boosting his late nemesis AKA's career.

Euphonik has come under fire for seemingly dissing AKA while praising Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest, @akaworldwide and @euphonik

Source: Instagram

Euphonik seemingly throws jabs at AKA

DJ Euphonik recently walked down memory lane, sharing how the SA hip-hop industry grew to be what we know today. The star also shared how he first got to know about Cassper Nyovest through the late HHP, and his impact on the industry. Part of his post read:

"I can tell you now…To move hip-hop forward that was one of the most important interviews on radio because of what it motivated Cassper to do to the extent that even Aka wouldn’t be as big as he was without an opponent like Cassper. Mind you most of Aka’s hits are house music samples. Topic for another day.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“I hope you bought it” and the comments about it ALWAYS make me smile and nod because that question moved things forward. It was the right question to ask the right guy.

"You don’t have to be an active player in a genre or need a pat on the back to assist it in moving things forward. Do what you can with what you have."

Mzansi blasts Euphonik for being shady about AKA

Euphonik's post did not sit well with social media users. Many said the DJ should have given Cassper Nyovest his flowers without downplaying AKA's success.

@Floyd_Narcisse said:

"AKA was already big without Casper. Get some rest, you're tired."

@Lekgowa_Tshepo commented:

"If Mega was alive you wouldn't have tweeted such."

@KNGPRNC2 wrote:

"You will never mention how AKA was already big, y'all been acting weird after Mega passed, too much gas and cap."

@DennisMaduna13 noted:

"So you are basing this on the fact that you interviewed Cass? So you are the measuring stick bud?"

@kellzmtshumeni said:

"You love Cassper we agree but AKA was already the Prince of SA hip-hop when the beef happened had won awards when the beef happened ukhuluma ikapisi mfoka fonik"

Cassper Nyovest seemingly responds to Stilo Magolide’s questions

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is finally responding to the many questions regarding his controversial marriage to Pulane and his faith. The rapper shared a detailed explanation on his Instagram page.

Cassper Nyovest had been silent about his marriage until now. The award-winning rapper had the streets buzzing when pictures of his lush wedding to his childhood sweetheart Pulane went viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News