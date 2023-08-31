Umkhokha The Curse fans have taken to social media to give actress and television producer Nolo Phiri her flowers

Many lauded the star for wearing many hats including acting and producing the popular telenovela

Reacting to a post shared by one of her followers on social media, Nolo Phiri thanked her fans for their support

Nolo Phiri is a talented queen who wears so many hats. The actress who has featured in several South African productions is also the producer of Umkhokha The Curse.

Nolo Phiri has been praised for producing 'Umkhokha the Curse'. Image: @nolophiri

Source: Instagram

Nolo Phiri applauded for producing Umkhokha the Curse

It's not every day that you see an actress getting involved in the behind-the-scenes work of productions. Popular star Nolo Phiri has worked on a number of productions including eHostela, Grown Woman and Umkhokha The Curse.

A scroll on the star's LinkedIn profile also shows that she is the managing director at Girl Next Door Media among other roles she has.

Nolo Phiri lauded for her work

Social media users gave the actress her flowers for producing the most-watched television shows on DSTV. Twitter users reacted to a post shared by @dukada_amanda saying:

"Can we give Nolo Phiri her props for producing Umkhokha?‍♀️‍♀️ The series producer herself "

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Oh, wow that’s amazing."

@AngelSkippa01 commented:

"I was amazed when I saw her name big up to @NoloPhiri #UmkhokhaTheCurse."

@P_BejaRose added:

"Oh wow, I'm happy for her Nikki sister ka Bash!. I also remember her on Muvhango as a waitress at @FloMasebe's restaurant, bembiza sister boss bethanda iindaba "

@kenonam1 added:

"Bru I don't know if these are enough but she deserves a truckload monthly ❤️"

