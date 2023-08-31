Actress and entrepreneur Linda Mtoba will be making her much-anticipated return on 'The River' in September

Mtoba's first appearance will be on 13 September, and her return will not be celebrated in the Dikana household

Linda Mtoba reprises the role of Nomonde Dikana in the series, and she left in late 2022

Nomonde Dikana returns to The River! The character is played by talented actress and influencer Linda Mtoba.

Drama as Nomonde Dikana returns

Entrepreneur Linda Mtoba will be making her much-anticipated return on The River in September.

Fans can expect her first appearance to be on 13 September, which will be episode 158. According to TVSA, drama will ensue when she plans to make a return to the Dikana household.

The website wrote:

"Nomonde acts out when she realises she’s no longer welcome in Lindiwe’s house. Cobra makes a desperate move to save his business."

On the following episode on Thursday, 14 September 2023, Nomonde "continues to wreak havoc in Lindiwe’s house."'

Linda Mtoba's exit on The River

Linda Mtoba reprises the role of Nomonde Dikana in the series after she left in late 2022.

Nomonde is the daughter of Zweli Dikana, meaning she is Lindiwe Dikana's stepdaughter.

Zweli was played by Hlomla Dandala however, he resigned in 2022.

The River ends after 6 seasons

In a previous report from Briefly News, The River ended after six seasons which were filled with highs and lows.

The series faced loads of mixed reactions from viewers who were not feeling the storylines at times.

