Cornet Mamabolo, who debuted on the hit telenovela The River two months ago, has been confirmed to depart from the show

According to reliable sources, the actor intends to devote more time to his business ventures while taking a break from acting

Cornet's exit comes after Hlomla Dandala, who plays Zweli on the show, was announced to be leaving the hit telenovela in February 2023

Cornet Mamabolo is said to be leaving 1Magic's popular telenovela, The River, after only two months on the show.

Cornet Mamabolo is leaving 'The River' after Hlomla Dandala confirmed his exit.

According to ZAlebs, the former Skeem Saam actor's role on The River, Lerumo, will be killed off by a gun. Fans can expect a dramatic exit, reported the publication.

"He acts a s villain and according to December teasers the actor is going to die while trying to kill someone. December teasers reveal that Lerumo will be caught by Zweli while in the act of trying to murder Beauty."

The role, according to IndAfrica, was always going to be brief. Cornet knew the moment he signed up that his journey on The River would come to an end soon.

In terms of what the actor plans to do in the future, ZAlebs reported that Cornet will concentrate on his business ventures.

The River loses Cornet Mamabolo after Hlomla Dandala's February 2023 exit was confirmed

Hlomla Dandala, according to ZAlebs, will also hang his hat on The River in February 2023.

A video of Hlomla explaining his decision to leave The River, shared on Twitter by @Jabu_Macdonald, trended earlier in November 2022.

Hlomla revealed that he had spent a long time on the telenovela. The talented actor said that he did not want his acting career to be defined solely by his Zweli character.

However, while Hlomla said that it was time for him to find other diverse acting roles, he also hinted that there were creative clashes between him and the production.

See comments from peeps when the video circulated below:

@ChatWithNelo said:

"It took him over 2 minutes to say the writing was horrible."

@vusumuzigcuma shared:

"He is avoiding being type-casted by the public."

@yandisamvila24 posted:

"I'm glad he left. That role really pissed me off."

@M_Luseke replied:

"I fully understand his reasons and as a fan, I've accepted and am at peace with his departure. Zweli has been duped for far too long and that has stunted his growth as a character. It made him look like a fool really. Bhut'Hlomla executed that role perfectly & we'll miss him. ❤"

Uzalo loses Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela

In other stories, Briefly News reported that social media users should bid farewell to their favorite stars, Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela, who are reportedly leaving the famous SABC1 show.

The reports of the show losing two more cast members come days after Omuhle Gela's dramatic exit from the telenovela. Gela said that she left Uzalo immediately because the producers had made changes to her contract without her knowledge.

According to ZAlebs, Nompilo Maphumulo, who plays the role of Nosipho, and Menzi Biyela were the late stars to be booted off the show. The two stars' contracts were not renewed for another season, meaning their services will no longer be required.

