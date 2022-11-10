Uzalo has lost two more top actors days after stunner Omuhle Gela's sudden exit from the show

Reports circulating online indicate that Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela were axed from the soapie

The two stars who have been on the show for a long time are reportedly leaving because the producers did not renew their contracts

Social media users should bid farewell to their favorite stars, Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela, who are reportedly leaving the famous SABC1 show.

‘Uzalo’ has fired two cast members days after Omuhle Gela's dramatic exit. Image: @omuhlegela, @menzi_biyela and @therealnompilo.

Source: Instagram

The reports of the show losing two more cast members come days after Omuhle Gela's dramatic exit from the telenovela. Gela said that she left Uzalo immediately because the producers had made changes to her contract without her knowledge.

According to ZAlebs, Nompilo Maphumulo, who plays the role of Nosipho, and Menzi Biyela were the late stars to be booted off the show. The two stars' contracts were not renewed for another season, meaning their services will no longer be required.

A close source confirmed to Isolezwe that the two stars were indeed leaving the show together with Omuhle Gela. The source explained that Omhule left without any notice, but Nompilo and Menzi's contracts were not renewed. The source said:

"Nosipho and Pastor Gwala's contracts have not been renewed, so their characters have ended. Omuhle, on the other hand, resigned now and didn't even wait for the filming of the season to end as he was complaining about the changes surrounding her character that would happen when the new season started. She just got annoyed and didn't want to continue filming."

Source: Briefly News