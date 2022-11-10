Sizwe bared it all on MacG's podcast, Podcast and Chill, and even revealed juicy details peeps have been curious about

The famous media personality shared the reasons behind his decision not to have kids and his desire to get married

Chillers loved the episode, and they trended it for days on social media, with many netizens appreciating Sizwe's honesty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sizwe Dhlomo kept it real when he appeared on MacG's controversial podcast, Podcast and Chill. Dhlomo discussed everything from the entertainment industry to his private love life.

Sizwe Dhlomo says he is waiting to get married before having kids. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

When the interview took a turn to discuss more personal questions like why he does not have kids, he answered truthfully.

Sizwe shared that he has no desire to have any kids without marrying the love of his life. The radio personality said he was patiently waiting for marriage.

Sol and MacG then asked Siz what if he ends up not getting married; Siz said maybe that's fate. Sizwe was adamant about his answer and even said he would rather leave his assets for his parents, sisters, and nieces than have kids out of wedlock.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MacG, as expected, squeezed juicy details about Siz's private love life by asking him if he has a romantic partner. Sizwe answered truthfully again, saying there's a lady he's romantically involved with.

The full interview was entertaining for Chillers. The episode trended on Twitter. Below are some of the reactions to Sizwe's interview:

@lebza_rox said:

"That @podcastwithmacg episode with @SizweDhlomo was probably the most informative episode I've watched. Sizwe couldn't resist lacing the puns as well #PodcastAndChill"

@usbuyiselo shared:

"That Sizwe Dhlomo interview was really good ey. I actually learned a lot from that man. #PodcastAndChill"

@Ta_Fitty posted:

"Sizwe was talking that talk on the Podcast and Chill moc "

@MissTinah_M replied:

"I really like Sizwe Dlomo, hey. I like what he stands for as a person in general. #PodcastAndChill"

@LoveCoversAll_ commented:

"If I'm meant to be single and not have kids, that's fine with me. Something I've stood by since I was young. It's nice to know that some people share the same sentiment. These days people look @ you funny if you don't have any kids by a certain age. #sizwe #PodcastAndChill"

@TshepiMom reacted:

"I really enjoy how well-informed sizwe Dhlomo is he knows a lot, and his just so smart #PodcastAndChill #sizwe"

@Priano2 wrote:

"Sizwe is such a disciplined and chilled gent #Podcastandchill #PodcastandchillwithMacg"

@OslinaM also said:

"Sizwe is spitting fact after fact #PodcastAndChill"

@kokififty5 also wrote:

"That Sizwe Dhlomo episode on Podcast and chill He is a very knowledgeable guy. Cocky but he can back it up."

@hes_undescoverd added:

"I actually enjoyed this Sizwe Dlomo episode #PodcastAndChill"

Sizwe Dhlomo blasts talent managers for releasing their own music

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo had shared thoughts on why the Mzansi hip-hop industry is sliding backwards instead of moving forward. The media personality blamed it on jealousy and wanting to do many things simultaneously.

The media personality who was a guest on MacG's popular show, Podcast and Chill, said those with access to bigger platforms ended up getting into music too.

According to ZAlebs, the radio presenter said this resulted in music promoters competing for airplay and fans with their artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News