Sizwe Dhlomo was a guest on MacG's show Podcast and Chill , and he touched on why he thinks the hip-hop industry is not doing so well

The radio and television personality blamed talent managers who want to do gatekeeping and be recording artists at the same time

Dhlomo said the South Africa hip-hop industry could have done much better if there wasn't jealousy among the people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared thoughts on why the Mzansi hip-hop industry is sliding backwards instead of moving forward. The media personality blamed it on jealousy and wanting to do many things simultaneously.

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared thoughts on talent managers who are now releasing music. Image: @sizwedhlomo.

Source: Instagram

The media personality who was a guest on MacG's popular show, Podcast and Chill, said those with access to bigger platforms ended up getting into music too.

According to ZAlebs, the radio presenter said this resulted in music promoters competing for airplay and fans with their artists. Sizwe Dhlomo said:

"One of the things why hip hop was in a dire state as of late, is because a lot of the guys that got access to those platforms and opportunities then decided they want to be artists themselves."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also added that people in the industry must choose to either be a promoter or an artist, not have it both ways. The star gave an example of some talent managers who are releasing music while their artists are releasing songs. He said:

"In my view, you can’t be a referee and a player simultaneously. So if, for example, your duty is to push talent then do that, don’t be jealous of talent in any way, and don’t feel like you got to block them because they’ve got a song and you also got a song coming out."

Anatii album anticipation grows after rapper drops 4 pics hinting at comeback project, fans excited

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anatii, a beloved South African musician, said he already has a new project for fans. The musician shared a post that convinced his fan base that he was busy recording.

Anatii did not use many words to make fans believe that he had new music for them. The musician shared some pictures that looked much like the album cover photoshoot.

Anatii has fans in a frenzy after hinting that he is ready to drop new music. The musician shared three pictures that look like he had a professional photoshoot. The fourth picture proves he has something up his sleeve after posting a screenshot of a fan asking for a new album.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News