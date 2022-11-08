Anatii let supporters know that he is dropping new music soon after a long absence from the music industry

The musician took to social media to imply the good news to his stans who were celebrating that their drought ended

Many netizens were overjoyed that their fave was going to be giving them something new in hip-hop

Anatii, a beloved South African musician, said he already has a new project for fans. The musician shared a post that convinced his fan base that he was busy recording.

Anatii has people convinced that he is coming back onto the hip-hop scene. Image: Getty Images/ Aaron J. Thornton/Image/Instagram/@anatii

Anatii did not use many words to make fans believe that he had new music for them. The musician shared some pictures that looked much like the album cover photoshoot.

Anatii shares possible album cover pictures

Anatii has fans in a frenzy after hinting that he is ready to drop new music. The musician shared three pictures that look like he had a professional photoshoot. The fourth picture proves he has something up his sleeve after posting a screenshot of a fan asking for a new album.

Anatii captioned the post:

"Everything everywhere all at once"

The post was enough to get fans excited as they expressed how much they looked forward to hearing his new work.

@SinovuyoDube commented:

"I need him so bad y’all."

@Zuluelihlemchu1 commented:

"Imagine how Anatti will look for this Era. Ngeke bhuti buya."

@EtherealWater commented:

"Ndimthandile ke lobhuti. I was literally tweeting him all the time on my main account when he disappeared. I even messaged him on IG because wow. Yhu I'm glad he's back ngoku."

@NeoRammy commented:

"The only gent that can save hip hop."

@TatakaZenazi commented:

"The best in the game. Give us something for real."

@URY_music commented:

"Nah we finna FEAST."

@MduZero11 commented:

"Might as well bring back the whole catalogue homie."

@KatlehoMol commented:

"It’s happening."

