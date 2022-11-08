Prince Kaybee shared on his Twitter account that he is working with Liquideep member Ziyon on new music

According to how the Banomoya hitmaker worded his caption, a fire collab is on the way, and peeps must get ready to dance

South African netizens can't keep calm after Prince's revelation, and they said they are anticipating the track

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Prince Kaybee may not be in any mood to make music lately, but there seems to be an exception to his decision.

The talented DJ hinted that he is working on a song collaboration with Ziyon, a soloist and member of the music group Liquideep.

Prince Kaybee and Liquideep’s Ziyon are working on a song collaboration, and peeps can't wait for it to hit streaming apps. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @iamziyon

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee shared on Twitter that he was cooking something in the studio with Ziyon. According to the post, the talented musos had a productive day in the booth. Prince Kaybee said on the micro-blogging app:

"So I got in studio with my brother @iamZIYON and he delivered as usual. WE COMING❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The social media post, which teased that a December smash hit is coming from Prince ad Ziyon, landed on peeps' timelines. Netizens can't keep calm because a fire song came out the last time the two musicians collaborated.

In 2016, Prince Kaybee and Ziyon released Friend Zone. The hit track took South Africa by storm as many fell in love with the sound and Ziyon's vocals.

The track will turn six years in 2 days. On YouTube, it has over a million views and counting. Peeps keep flocking to the iconic song's clip on the popular streaming service.

Excited Tweeps shared the following posts under Prince Kaybee's shared tweet:

@freshsholly said:

"Can't wait because both of you together never disappoint "

@mhlomright shared:

"We are waiting for a hit as usual "

@tshepo_maphepha posted:

"I can't wait to hear the end product "

@VincentMahlan12 replied:

"I'm waiting for my brother."

@MaDhlomo_ commented:

"We are ready!"

@kingSnezzo also said:

"Hit makers making another one kubooooo!!"

@queennkwhite also shared:

"I bet it's gonna be a banger coz Ziyon ate Friend Zone "

Matthew Booth and his alleged mistress were spotted in a restaurant

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that more pics of Matthew Booth and his alleged mistress were shared online by a curious woman who attended the same restaurant.

@waaah_no was the one who posted the pic on Twitter and gave extra detail about the incident that she and her friends witnessed. Sonia, Matthew's wife, revealed the couple's dirty laundry and shared how the famous football payer had been cheating on her for a long time.

Through a series of super saucy Instagram posts, the disgruntled lady shared the many bizarre things Matthew had done with his alleged mistress. One of the stories involved a cheesecake that peeps have shared online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News