The Matthew Booth saga continues, with more snaps between him and his alleged mistress surfacing online

His wife, Sonia Booth, made sweeping allegations against him and his supposed affair partner on social media and provided a lot of info

South Africans couldn't get enough of all the drama and discussed the marital problems between the married couple

More pics of Matthew Booth and his alleged mistress were shared online by a curious woman who attended the same restaurant as them.

Snaps of Matthew Booth and his alleged mistress were posted online, and mzansi sunk deeper into the drama. Images: @waaah_no/ Twitter

@waaah_no was the one who posted the pic on Twitter and gave extra detail about the incident that she and her friends witnessed. Sonia, Matthew's wife, aired out the couple's dirty laundry and shared how the famous football payer had been cheating on her for a very long time.

Through a series of super saucy Instagram posts, the disgruntled lady shared the many bizarre and strange things Matthew had done with his alleged mistress. One of the stories involved a cheesecake that peeps have shared online.

South Africans have had the news as a massive point of discussion and have also talked about the extensive lengths of cheating that Sonia shared online. See the comments below:

@African_Spring said:

"Mathew and Bongani are obviously in love with each other, they should have been honest with their spouses and called it quits to be together. People who fall out of love and still remain married are selfish..."

@TinyikoNtlurhi mentioned:

"Kante how does POPI act works?"

@sewelankoana shared:

@JackSinthumule commented:

"Weeeeeeeh, You are the private investigator that Sonia was speaking about right? Nobody can convince me otherwise "

@cherall_ayyy said:

"I should add that we mistakenly called him “Michael” and the non-wife, corrected us with such a quickness "

@bhekezinhle posted:

@Ayanda_Ndaba mentioned:

"Like when a man cheats this publicly, he really doesn’t care that he gets caught. Side bar where’s this restaurant?"

@Tb7775 asked:

"So you took pictures of them for what exactly? Now u tagging for what exactly?"

