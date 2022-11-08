A stunner dished out some spice and shut down a man's rumours about her, and Mzansi enjoyed the drama

Lies and false accusations are commonplace on the internet, but some people don't take likely to unfounded claims

South Africans stood on the side of the lady and wondered why someone would say such things out of the blue

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A stunner didn't stand for a gents disrespect and clapped back at a rumour he spread about her, which Mzansi enjoyed watching.

A gorgeous stunner shut down a man's rumours about her, and Mzansi stood by and sipped some tea while watching the drama. Images: @andi_semhle/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@andi_semhle quickly shut down what the man said about her. Her Twitter post highlighted his accusation, saying that she always tries to enter the dude's section in the club, but @andi_semhle had something else to say:

"I've never met this person in my entire life "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A false accusation can be so frustrating to deal with, especially if it's the type that is meant to ruin someone's reputation. @andi_semhle was quick to shut down any allegations and did so in a way that made the person temporarily suspend their account.

Peeps quickly came to the lady's side and added fuel to the fire. See the comments below:

@DaksOnline said:

"LOOOOOOL first he owes women money, now he is accusing them of being a section hun "

@Bonolo__Kiara02 mentioned:

"Hao girl, let me buy you flowers. You did the lords work today "

@Shalatheunicorn commented:

" 'Something went wrong '"

@jasminejabari_ shared:

"People are gunning for hit tweets . They say anything these days."

@SamkeloS___ posted:

"People say the wildest things then deactivate , so weird."

@Nomfundo__M said:

"People’s lies become so pathetic it even becomes unrealistic "

@ZeeWaifu asked:

"What the hell is even this?"

@NubianSen mentioned:

"Chasing clout went wrong and man packed and left the scene silently "

Video of girl trying to explain that she's been at McDonald's all night to her folks has Mzansi peeps busting

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one girl had South African social media users with belly aches from laughter after a video of her being reprimanded by her folks after a night out went viral.

The footage posted on Twitter by @bokoromonio shows a girl standing before her elders, who are not visible in the clip, as they question where she has been all night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News