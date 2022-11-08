A funny video of a girl trying to explain her whereabouts from the previous night to her elders has been circulating online

The footage shows her standing before them as she explains how she was at Mcdonald's the whole night

Although she had fast answers for her folks, they clearly did not buy her excuses as they reprimanded her

One girl had South African social media users with belly aches from laughter after a video of her being reprimanded by her folks after a night out went viral.

The footage posted on Twitter by @bokoromonio shows a girl standing before her elders, who are not visible in the clip, as they question where she has been all night.

A girl had netizens busting at the story she told her folks about where she had been all night. Image: @bokoromonio/Twitter

The girl nervously explains that she was at Mcdonald's, to which the women angrily ask her how she was there the whole night. The girl answers that she was chilling in a friend's car.

The frustrated woman inquires about whose car it was and how they have friends with cars at such a young age. She responds that her friend had borrowed the car, and they didn't return home as the friend has a poor vision at night.

This girlie got herself in a real pickle, and it was plain to see that her folks didn't buy the story she was selling.

Amused netizens flocked in on the post to respond with laughs and witty jokes poking fun at the family feud.

@Black_Indaba responded:

"Her voice doing vay-vay in "akabooni"."

@ThehDuma wrote:

"So the person who recorded this video she's also a family member? And she decided to post this video here in social media ."

@tokagiso replied:

"Was just thinking to myself you mean, famz gone make u trend like that, Where's the love gone."

@Speshy__ reacted:

"Akaboni"..."yimpumputhela"...Hella abazali abayazi ba kumnandi ufreaka.”

@Viwe_Pobana commented:

"This legend had answers for days."

@Zamozam wrote:

"I actually believed her cause I've seen videos of how these 2ks turn up at Mcdz on Tik Tok, but she lost me at akaboni ."

