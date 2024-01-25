This woman dropped an interesting dance video that left South African people with a lot of questions

TikTok user @pleple_reigns shared this odd dance video followed by an explainer that left people speechless

The people of Mzansi were just glad that the woman and her friend got out safely and no one was harmed

A young South African woman was casually filming a dance video at a bus station with a friend when five men with guns sent them fleeing.

This woman and her friend were trying to film a dance video when drama broke out. Image: @pleple_reigns

Being anywhere in Mzansi in the early hours of the morning with your cellphone out is not a good idea.

Woman's odd dance video goes viral

TikTok user @pleple_reigns initially shared a video which was meant to be a dance clip, showing her and her friend oddly fleeing the bus stop randomly with no explanation. This video went viral, leaving people with all sorts of questions.

Take a look:

The explainer video drops

After hundreds of people asked her what happened, the lady recorded an explainer clip. In the video, she shared that they were at the bus stop waiting for their lift when five men approached a woman standing close by. They waited until one of the men pulled out a gun; it was at this moment they ran for their lives.

Thankfully, everyone got out safely, but it was a wild and unexpected morning.

Hear the full story below:

Mzansi people are shocked rigid

People were thrown by what led to this odd video and took to the comment section to share their feels.

Read some of the comments:

Anitta said:

“Remember, Canal Walk is near Joe Slovo. There’s nowhere safe in CPT, sana.”

lee was defeated:

“The security was hiding with you”

Amae said:

“South Africa is a joke, guys, yohh”

Lee Simmons332 asked:

“You're safe, that matters most. Have you made it to the recording studio yet?? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Man claims Pretoria CBD is safe to walk with cellphone out

Briefly News reported that in the era of social media, where information travels at the speed of a click, a tweet can spark a discussion that challenges established beliefs. One woman claimed Pretoria CBD to be safe, that was until people started sharing horror stories.

A recent Twitter post by user @SihleStan231 has ignited a virtual conversation questioning the perceived safety of Pretoria CBD. The tweet boldly claims, "Pretoria CBD is the only CBD where u can walk around with your phone in your hand and not get robbed." However, the responses from Mzansi users tell a different story.

The initial tweet, suggesting an unusual level of safety in Pretoria CBD, led to a wave of responses from users disputing the claim. As the virtual conversation unfolded, it became clear that the reality on the ground might not align with the perception conveyed in the tweet.

Source: Briefly News