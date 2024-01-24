One young lady was spoiled by her boyfriend in a video and have delivered a sweet surprise for her

People thought it was hilarious to see how she had to take everything back to share with her friends

The lady posted a video of the moment she divided her treasures with her friends who were eagerly waiting

A woman received some gifts from her boyfriend. The video had people laughing as she showed how she takes one for the team.

A woman in TikTok video got treats from her boyfriend and shared it with friends. Image: @xolisile.radebe

Source: TikTok

Online users were amused by a woman spoiling her friends too. A video showed the routine she goes through after getting gifts from her boyfriend.

Online users woman shows boyfriend perks

One woman @xolisile.radebe posted a video after getting flowers and chocolates from her boyfriend. In the clip, she had to give her friends festivals of a gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Online users amused by video:

Peeps applaud woman for sharing

Many commented on the video of the woman and her friends. People uploaded her for being generous.

Tendani said:

"Wena you’re a good friend."

w.raven_28 wrote:

"Ke potatoe ya las number nna."

kaminsky460 added:

"Me on Valentine's."

Tariro Michelle commented:

"Now that’s a good friend."

sweet'nhliziyo remarked:

"And as girls we share shame, even leftovers after date you must share."

palesa joked:

"This year as'share(i) nex umjolo unzima ngeke."

Mercy Tumeo was impressed:

"As a fellow potatoe sharing is caring remember even Jesus shared the small fish and bread he had and fed thousands so the Lord will bless you ok."

Man surprises girlfriend with flowers

In a tiktok video, a man was a viral hit. In the video, he showed how much he appreciates his significant other.

Man surprises ex-girlfriend with flowers on graduation day

Briefly News previously reported that one guy decided to crash his ex-girlfriend's graduation party with a bunch of flowers.

He captured the whole thing on video to mark the special moment.

The wholesome moment was too good to keep to himself so he shared it with TikTokkers on his account, @coachfranklinnkhowani.

Within two days, the clip had clocked 877K views. It's like TikTok decided to give this guy an honorary degree in viral videos.

Source: Briefly News