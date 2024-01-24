A woman showed people where they could buy fluttering dresses similar to those by Kim Kardashian

The lady posted a video comparing dresses from Foschini to Skims dresses, and many loved to see her

Online users thought the video was useful, and many were excited to go shopping for the new range of dresses

A woman made a stop at Foschini and showed people the dresses they could get. Online users were fascinated, and many compared the brand to Kim Kardashian's.

A TikTok video shows a woman trying on Foschini dresses and comparing them to Skims. Image @stylebylucyclaire

People thought the woman landed on amazing bargains. Many were raving about how stunning the lady looked.

Woman shops Foschini dresses

One woman @stylebylucyclaire showed people the dresses she found at Foschini for between R300-R400 people could buy dresses similar to Skims lounge wear. The apparel is known for molding to body types perfectly emphasising small waists.

People rave about woman's dress

Online users thought that the lady did well while shopping. People appreciated that she showed how the dresses fit on her body.

user86345289065 said:

"Ma’am what happened to gatekeeping…month end it will be sold out before I get it."

kim cupido wrote:

"I already got the other one because of you. guess I will get another."

Halona Naidoo added:

"I need a short one like this? anyone know where I can find?"

flower asked:

"Does it come with the body?!"

zothilekhumalo473 complained:

"It was too long for me not for short people."

preciouss nzimande disagreed:

"THEY ARE EVERYTHING."

Uhcaitlin added:

'Uhm, neeed."

