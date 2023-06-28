One online shopper showed people that they do not have to spend thousands for a popular brand of handbags

A video shows her unboxing her recent purchase that she found on Takelot and was convinced it was worth sharing

People commented that they were happy to come across the video, as many were planning to buy the Fenn bags

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman got attention for being a savvy online shopper. Takealot saved the woman some serious coin as she wanted a Fenn bag.

A TikTok video showed people the Fenn bag dupe she posted in a TikTok video. Image: @madammomy_.

Source: TikTok

The video of what she found on the online shopping platform was a hit with viewers. A video of the woman got over 2 000 likes.

Woman finds cheaper version of Fenn bag on Takealot

A woman @madammomy_ posted that she did not break the bank for a Fenn bag. The lady found some dupes on Takealot for R479 compared to the original of R1 576. In the clip, the happy customer showed how roomy the handbag was. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi pleased by Fenn bag dupe's price shared by woman on TikTok

People love to see where they can get a pricey brand for way cheaper. This woman's shopping hack was welcome. Read people's comments below:

Nerissa asked:

"Does it fit a laptop ? I was about the buy the actual fenn bag."

Madammomy_ the creator, answered:

"It does."

Fulufhelo exclaimed:

"Ya mani cos hai they are the same."

Nande was grateful:

"Yes! Thank you!"

boitumel__ replied:

"Nope not a dupe."

cheloj28 gushed:

"Cute."

Lady shares "Cartier" plug and has jewellery lovers excited about store

Briefly News previously reported that one woman proved that no one has to spend a fortune on Cartier and Chanel jewellery. The TikTokker vlogged about where she finds her luxury pieces.

A video of the woman plugging the nation got thousands of likes. Online users commented with their thoughts about the jewellery plug.

Online users love to know where people buy trendy items for cheap. People thought it was interesting to see how this woman can afford luxurious-looking jewellery without breaking the bank. Read some of the people's commentary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News