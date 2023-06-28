A TikTokker wanted people to see she was able to buy a mirror at an affordable price, and she wanted to brag

The lady posted a video cleaning her new piece of furniture, and her video got lots of attention for other reasons

Mzansi users were more interested in how the woman looked as she stood in front of her treasured mirror

Standing mirrors are all the rave on social media. The trendy addition to any home is often at high price points, but one lady saved some money after buying one in CBD.

A TikTok video of a woman showing off her mirror was interesting, as people had funny comments. Image: @monalisa_nn

Source: TikTok

This woman thought it would be interesting for others to see her mirror. People watched the video, and it got over 29 000 like but for other reasons.

TikTok video of woman standing in front of mirror has viewers stunned

A woman on TikTok @monalisa_nn showed that she bought a trendy floor mirror for R1 500. The lady asked people to guess as she cleaned the mirror. Watch the video below:

Online users filled with compliments for curvy TikTokker

People are often interested to see people's purchases. Online users admitted that they were more focused on how good she looked in the mirror.

Skariba said:

"I’m obsessed with what the mirror is reflecting."

didi commented:

"At least I'm not the only one who checks myself after seeing or doing a mirror check."

lil Rozzay added:

"I'm obsessed with you I mean your mirror."

Gugu.Moleleki commented:

"Please tell me how you did it because this guy doesn’t reply to my texts and I really want this mirror."

Phumi Magade joked:

"I ain’t looking at that mirror girl!"

Gqiyazana, the creator, replied:

"@Phumi Magade where’s your attention boo?"

Lesa exclaimed:

"100 million, why re dlala guess game. Tell us."

Lady avoids buying R3k mirror, plugs SA with where to get it for less than R700

Briefly News previously reported that one TikTokker showed people how to get a trendy modern mirror, and many love a good shopping tip. The woman was unwilling to pay thousands of rands for the online ones.

The video showing where the woman got her large mirror for way below R3 000 was a viral hit. The woman got over 4 000 likes on her video about how to shop smart.

A homemaker on TikTok, @kwenachokwe, desperately wanted a big floor mirror. The lady made her way to a location in Johannesburg where she got the trendy furniture piece for R600.

