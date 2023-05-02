A lady tried to create content, and she ended up with a big mess in her bathroom which had people floored.

The TikTok showed people how quickly things went wrong when this creator got on camera to film her day

Netizens were in stitches as they watched the lady's reaction to her bathroom becoming ruined in a matter of seconds.

A TikTokker got ready for her day. The hun wanted to make content out of her daily routine.

A woman tried to be a content creator, but it all backfired as she filmed. Image: @eboh.ny

Source: TikTok

The lady's luck ran out when she started washing her face. Mzansi peeps were thoroughly amused as they watched things go wrong.

Woman's daily routine goes wrong on camera

One woman @eboh.ny decided to film her Monday morning routine. The creator was bending over to wash her face when she bumped into her mirror and sent it crashing down. Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps in tears over woman's failed morning routine

N commented:

"I’d go back to sleep immediately "

leo.cardinal commented:

"Weeeeh, Father Bernard."

Zi commented:

"The silence then continues to wash face."

Bilay commented:

"I’d simply go back to bed."

nusa commented:

"They way you just kept washing ur face."

chishiya41 commented:

"Is the universe trying to tell you something."

Hennessy commented:

"I’d start sobbing as I go back to bed."

