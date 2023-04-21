A woman on TikTok made an epic video showing members of her family dressed up, ready to praise the Lord

People were blown away by the beautiful women and could not stop complimenting them

The video on TikTok garnered over half a million views and hundreds of comments from South Africans

Mzansi could not get over these God-loving women who cleaned up well on Sundays. The TikTok of the church-ready ladies was a hit on the socials.

Mzansi peeps were delighted by a video of a family of women who got dressed up for church. Image: @miss_zowlah

Source: TikTok

Online users did not waste time letting the ladies know how amazing they looked. With over 75 000 likes, the Sunday outfits brought the house down.

Family of 7 wear their Sunday best for church service

A video of these relatives posted by @miss_zowlah ready for church caused quite a buzz. The TikTok shows five women in their home clothes before getting ready for church. Watch the video below:

TikTok users in love with family-ready for church

People love to see happy families. Online users complimented the whole family, and some picked who had their favourite outfit.

PrideSegale commented:

"Everyone ATE!"

nthashpaula commented:

"Everybody looks good!"

Lerato commented:

"First dress."

Sinegugu commented:

"You all look beautiful."

Black Juju commented:

"The one with a caramelish/brownish Skirt and a tattoo on the foot, is she married? Cause, wow."

VendaHun commented:

"Number 3 and 5."

Malose Mothapo945 commented:

"The second one, but y'all look cute though."

