An overjoyed woman took to social media to announce the news of her family securing a new home

Twitter user @Buhlebendalo0 posted photos of her family standing on a plot of land, the building process and finally being in their completed house

She expressed that it had been a blessed year for them and Mzasi netizens were left inspired by their journey

Few feelings compare to being officially handed over the keys to your own home.

One happy family were beyond pleased to realise the fruits of their patience and labour after witnessing their home being built from the ground up.

Mzansi peeps were left inspired by a family's journey to secure a new house. Image: @Buhlebendalo0/Twitter

Wife and mom Buhle (@Buhlebendalo0) took to Twitter to share images and her pride in hers and her family's rewarding property journey.

She posted photos from the beginning stages of purchasing a plot at an estate, the building process, to the celebratory moment of finally standing outside their completed home. They also showed off a new addition to the family as an expecting Buhle held an ultrasound scan in one of the snaps.

"We said "YES"!! to the address it's been a blessed year. It was a beautiful journey to witness our home being built from the ground up," she captioned the tweet.

What a beautiful family, and what a beautiful moment! Many Mzansi netizens were moved by the inspiring and heartwarming milestone and flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory messages.

@Lungie_Poni wrote:

"OmgCongratulations Wendy, you have a beautiful family!"

@Cros40SA responded:

"The great journey you guys had is so amazing, congratulations Thixo anandisele."

@AyandaMathuthu commented:

"Wow , congratulations to you and your family ♥."

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"Good afternoon Guys I just want to formally welcome you to our estate. I live down your street and drive a champagne blue BMW M2 mark 5 sport with four pipes."

@Sanzab_ replied:

"Can my family and I visit? we are neighbours, we are on villages 1. We moved in 3 weeks ago and we haven't made friends as yet."

@sellz_n commented:

"Wow this is beautiful♥️congratulations."

@lello_mpumi responded:

"Lion pride estate my sis stays there it's a beautiful estate."

@phoroza82 said:

"Congratulations it's a great feeling getting your own house and turning it into a home may you have many beautiful memories in your home ."

