Some high school students gave people an epic show of a perfectly executed traditional Zulu dance

One of the girls showed off a beautiful dance from her culture and added her own variations and went viral

People were amazed by her undeniable skill as she gave a modern version of a beloved traditional

Two girls showed off their abilities and one stood out when she did the most. One of them amazed people by doing a traditional dance, indlamu, with a twist.

A Zulu girl hit the dance floor to show off traditional moves and her reinterpretation of the dances went viral. Image: Getty Images/ Hoberman Collection /Twitter/@mat_boschh

One of the teens had the crowd in the video going wild after some unbelievable stunts. Peeps applauded her raw talent.

Mzansi applauds girls' traditional Zulu dance

In a clip posted by @mat_boschh two school girls did their thing with the Zulu traditional dance. Both girls performed indlamu but one stood out by doing the splits in her performance. Watch the video below, to see all of the gymnastic moves the second performer incorporated into the Zulu dance.

People were impressed by the video as Mzansi loves to see proud cultural displays from locals. Some peeps thought she showed amazing flexibility and creativity.

@ShibaneSonwabos commented:

"Gymnastic display."

@madamzoe commented:

"The last girl’s soul left the room for a brief moment. This is truly beautiful."

Elishah Shakami replied:

"More like she's in a trance."

@malumzskhulu commented:

"Modernising indlamu. Ama2000 live in their own world shem."

@phetymoleleki commented:

"She would make an amazing ballet dancer as well."

@AfricaWaAzania commented:

"Stunning performance."

@Sandilembokaz17 commented:

"Creativity is on another level."

@mat_boschh commented:

"Lol, you can do that but mina I can't ngoba they are younger than my daughter."

Source: Briefly News