A woman shared a TikTok video showing how her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her with love and sweet gestures

The video has gone viral, with many people impressed by how well the woman is treated

Some people even joked that maybe they should start dating taxi drivers

A woman showed a glimpse into her relationship with her taxi driver boyfriend. Image: @sisanda.caleni

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media to share a video showing how her taxi driver boyfriend spoils her with love and sweet gestures.

A TikTok video shared by @sisanda.caleni_ shows that she took a leap of faith and gave a taxi driver a chance at love.

In the video, that has since gone viral, @sisanda.caleni_ is seen receiving flowers, gifts, money, treats, food, and even gaining weight from being treated well by her taxi driver, bae.

"Ngithi mina Jobe omuhle Mondisa ngiyabonga for this past amazing year and a half ❤️ I’m glad I took the risk and dated udriver ‍," the TikTok post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

SA in awe of woman's relationship

Many netizens were impressed by how well the young woman was treated in her relationship with the taxi drivers. Others even fantasised about the idea of dating a loving taxi driver.

MaBee said:

"So senze njani sifake abafana bethu emateksini or sijole nosomatekisi ."

KayiseN commented:

"Is this a sign??Kade bangishela kodwa beng'saba."

Andileh_Mlambo replied:

"Waze wajola kamnandi dadewethu ❤️."

yenzikakhwezi commented:

"Wadla makhelwane woza sokbona ekhaya skony yathandwa eThaleni."

Zoe responded:

"Intombi ka Somatekisi ."

noxolosithole52 replied:

"Ukuphethe kahle ubhuti wami ♥️."

