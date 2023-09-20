A South African woman shared glimpse into life as taxi passenger princess in a now-viral TikTok video

The footage shows the supportive wife of taxi driver enjoying the perks of her husband's job

South African netizens reacted positively to video and also admired the woman's fashionable style

One Mzansi woman married to a taxi driver, took to social media to share a video showing a glimpse into her life as a passenger princess of a 15-seater taxi.

Woman shares taxi passenger princess chronicles

@mkabhutiomdala posted a video on TikTok which shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a Quantum taxi and enjoying the perks of being her taxi driver bae's number one supporter.

Towards the end of the video, she can also be seen by her husband's side as he purchases a new vehicle to add to the fleet.

Watch the video below:

The taxi industry in South Africa is a vital part of the public transportation system, carrying over 60% of commuters daily. The industry is dominated by minibus taxis, which are 16-seater vans that are often overloaded with passengers.

Awestruck netizens react to the video

Netizens reacted to the with adoring comments as they showed the beautiful woman love online.

user188437231547 commented:

"Ngaze ngamkhumbula owami owayengi spoilerkube ngisa happy you look good."

Nosimilo Mthethwa responded:

"Lapho umuhle sisi wami yezwa ."

Minalo commented:

"Nizosibhayizisa ke manje batholakala kuphi ."

Mal'bongwe replied:

"Hhey wena maHlomu usfikisa late emakhaya."

Boniswa Moto said:

"UMfazi we-Owner!!! I am here for this."

BettyMohale19 wrote:

"I'm definitely stealing that outfit inspo ngiyabonga. Umuhle."

kitty bontle ❤️ wrote:

"I've tried and failed the relationship but get approached by them. I've afraid to say yes again ☹️."

