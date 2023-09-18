A video of a life science teacher dancing to a catchy "Thokoza life science" tune before class has gone viral

Netizens are amused by the teacher's fun character and the song's suggestion that she may have a spiritual calling

Some social media users express how much fun school seems to be nowadays and wish they could go back

An edited video of a life science teacher dancing to a vibey tune before her calls during a lesson has left many netizens entertained.

In a TikTok video, a teacher did a fun dance routine for her life science class. Image: @itss_tshidi/TikTok

TikTok video shows teacher showing off some moves

The footage posted on TikTok by one of the teacher's pupils @itss_tshidi, shows the educator wearing ibhayi - a printed garment often worn by sangomas or traditional healers - dancing in a cool manner as an amusing soundtrack plays in the background with lyrics saying:

"Thokoza life science."

Thokoza is a respectful greeting used to greet or acknowledge someone with a spiritual or ancestral calling.

Netizens react with funny commentary

Many social media users were amused by the woman's fun character as well as the catchy soundtrack, which indicated that the educator may have a spiritual calling.

Others expressed how fun school seems nowadays as they wished they could return.

Koketso Matlala359 replied:

"I love how unapologetic we are becoming about who we are."

Noluthado_18 replied:

"Cela ukubuyela ehigh school."

Indlovukazi wrote:

"Idlozi nje liziveza noma kuphi noma nini noma Ranjan that hheyi! Isn't for everyone...thokoza mam hadebe."

Abuti Inno said:

"When is the song coming out cause 'thokoza life science' be dope AF."

Lebogang Makua commented:

"I blame Mam Radebe."

Nelly replied:

"Mina kodwa ngyaysola imjovo yeCovid."

Anele commented:

"Kanti why kubemnandi kanje manje eskoleni."

Woman who wanted to focus on 2nd year of university opens up about how ancestral calling changed her plans

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young South African woman took to social media to share how her university plans were put on hold when her ancestors decided to call upon her.

In a video posted on TikTok by @liyemasotenjwa, a young woman is seen dressed conservatively.

In the post, @liyemasotenjwa details that she was planning to do her second year at university, be a hot girl and do more interesting stuff this year, but her ancestors had other plans for her.

