A video of a well-behaved pit bull staring at its owner eating their dinner had amused Mzansi netizens, feeling sorry for the poor dog.

A pit bull stared helplessly at a boy eating a chicken foot. Image: @luna_ngwana_wa_modimo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @luna_ngwana_wa_modimo shows the white pit bull looking at a little boy helplessly as he enjoys a chicken foot, which was part of his dinner.

"One thing about her she will never eat from your plate unless you offer her," the post was captioned.

Pit bulls need to be socialised early and often to get used to being around different people and animals. This one has undoubtedly been socialised well, as it did not attempt to interrupt the boy despite clearly wanting a bite of his food.

South Africans react to the video in amusement

Many netizens were amused by the cute video as they teased the boy for sharing his meal with the dog. Others were in awe of how beautiful the white pit bull was and responded with compliments.

user2155768574397irene said:

"Waze wamunhle ."

Mpapadi Monela Pieterse replied:

"Great table manners."

Ntombi _Zanele Khena said:

"Kodwa Musa yancishana."

fifimartins218 commented:

"That innocent look, please give her some ."

nanazile❤ wrote:

"Isono bakithi, yey mina I had one amazing dog wawungadla uqede izilalele imakwabo, ushaye iplate uthi izovuka, ivele ithi nje andizi nglele."

nellysibisi responded:

"With my dog, you can never eat sitting down..he'll help himself in seconds."

CholoWame said:

"Ah, she's a beauty."

Boy arrives home with a random pit bull and German shepherd

In another article, Briefly News reported that one adventurous little boy had his mother stressed when he came home with two furry and intimidating friends.

A video captured by the mother @_thehaley inside her house shows the boy approaching the door with a pit bull and a German shepherd following him closely.

In the clip, the mother can be heard asking Junior where he got the dogs and who they belong to. The boy responds that he doesn't know the owner and just saw them while out playing, and the dogs just followed him.

