Sjava showed extensive humility when he responded to an excited fan on his social media timeline

The Umbayimbayi hitmaker was tagged by one guy who suffered from an episode of a fanboy moment showing off their selfie

Responding to his post on X, the singer acknowledged the selfie but also took jabs at his starstruck behaviour, much to his followers' entertainment

Sjava entertained his followers when he teased an excited fan after having a groupie moment. Images: @Real_jinkx @Real_jinkx @bigsmokevisuals_pty_ltd, @bigsmokevisuals_pty_ltd

Source: Instagram

Mzansi can be a fun place especially, when celebs and netizens live in harmony without dragging or cancelling cultures. Sjava recently had such a moment.

Sjava teases a starstruck fan

The Ubuhle Bendalo singer teased a fan who had a full-blown groupie moment when he gave a shout-out to the star.

Twitter (now known as X) user @MahashaFumani took to his timeline to boast about his moment with Sjava. He posted their picture together and captioned it:

"Finally Met My Fav' Artist @Sjava_atm. Grootman Such a Nice person."

Sjava reposted the picture with a response:

"Bewutatazela kodwa."

The response which was accompanied by laughing emojis means you were a "nervous wreck".

Check out the cool interaction in the post below:

Social media reacts to Sjava teasing his fan

The fun interaction continued with his followers in the comments section, who joined in teasing the groupie and sharing their experiences:

@Mayo6Tee as an avid groupie:

"Lol, it reminds me of my meeting with Kuli Chana. I was worse when I met KO, as for Unathi she said let’s take a selfie."

@Candle_Kerese asked:

"Can I have a pic with you before the end of the year?"

@mshikaslindile laughed:

"He was teka teking! You will never forget this gentleman."

@RSAnewz added:

"The boy was genuinely excited."

@Africa665 said:

"Best part is being remembered by an artist, the shaking part ke."

@MaZuluOmuhlez advocated:

"Bathong! Buh don't we all tatazel when we see our faves for the first time? Lol it's even worse when we ask to take a pic and they chilled about it."

@CSwalo could relate:

"When I met you again at my clothing store (Cape Town airport) with your wonderful team, ubuphololile as always."

@Sisasen82813108 predicted:

"I'm sure mina the day l meet you I will faint."

Inkabi Zezwe cancels Durban leg, leaving fans disappointed

In another story on Briefly News, some music fans expressed disappointment when Sjava and Big Zulu postponed the Durban show of the Inkabi Zezwe Tour.

They took to their social media platforms to announce that the concert had been postponed due to unforeseen reasons, which some ticket holders did not accept positively. This was the second show the duo cancelled this year.

