A funny Mzansi content creator shared a TikTok video displaying the post-cheating remorse experienced by men

The 29 seconds reenactment clip was a hit on the video-sharing app and got a lot of reactions from netizens

Many men said they could relate to what they saw in the video and said the portrayal of cheating men was spot-on

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A content creator's reenactment video sparked chatter on TikTok. Image: @tafire_deli

Source: TikTok

Mjolo continues to be a hot topic on social media and an inspiration for content creators wanting to grow their pages.

Man pokes fun at cheating men

A creative TikTok user @tafire_deli shed light on the relatable aftermath experienced by unfaithful men.

The clever point-of-view (POV) TikTok video gained traction, clocking more than 294,000 views and 31,000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Complex emotions from cheating

The video allowed men to open up about their experiences and created a safe space to share their remorse and guilt.

Many agreed with the hilarious portrayal of the emotional rollercoaster that often follows infidelity. Some joked that the high from cheating is usually short-lived.

Watch the video below:

Men discuss the effects of cheating

Viewers flooded the comments section with light-hearted reactions, and even some women, resonated with the clip.

Read some of the comments below:

@MongeziNxumalo mentioned:

"This is true. The excitement is short-lived."

@Buhles posted:

"I remember I cried, and I prayed to God to forgive my sins."

@chuma860 stated:

"Until the next day when you do it again."

@DylanAdams wrote:

"Gents, let's just be loyal boyfriends; that feeling afterwards is not worth it."

@QueDlamini shared:

"I thought I was the only one who had that feeling."

@charliehlumelo said:

"Worst feeling in the world."

@Camagwinee added:

"I'd love to believe this, kodwa I live in Gqeberha I know better bhabha. "

@sfiso mentioned:

"I had to tell Amajita so that they comfort me because I couldn’t cope with myself."

Mzansi stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In another article, Briefly News reported that a story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

The online user caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News