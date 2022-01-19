A South African man shared photos of his grandmother giving him a haircut on social media recently

In the adorable tweet he indicated that they were best buddies and enjoyed spending time together

The beautiful post has given users warm feelings of nostalgia as they reacted with sweet comments about grandparents

A grandparent is a little bit of a parent, teacher, and best friend. This holds true for a Mzansi man who took to social media to share a cherished moment between his beautiful grandmother who also happens to be his best friend.

@chaungeni1 shared a sweet post featuring photos of his grandmother giving him a haircut and captioned it:

“One thing about me and my grandma, we are best buddies.”

The tweet which has over 3400 likes has served as beautiful reminder of the invaluable role grandparents play in our lives. While others were curious about the man’s relationship status, most online users responded with endearment on the post:

@Ntuthuko_MTOLOH reacted:

“This is beautiful bro. Reminds me of my late grandmother.”

@n_phetise said:

“Grandmas are everything please.”

@FearFiles9 responded:

“You made me miss my granny.”

@MphoMasemola18 asked:

“Do you have someone in your life my brother? Like a partner?”

@James_StPat999 said:

“Did you pay her for cut and shave… minimum R150.”

@siyaMya commented:

“What cream are you using to remove hair.”

@DavidSa10847976 asked:

“From your mother's side or your father?”

@Joy_cherrylipz responded:

“This is adorable. Beautiful relationship with granny.”

@BongekileMavovo reacted:

“I love it.”

@cossykam said:

“This is beautiful. I hope you gave her a fat tip.”

@chaungeni1 replied:

“I didn't. Am just that one grandchild who's always there when she needs me.”

@Mavhungu_Ndou commented:

“Now I know why this head is always clean.”

BI Phakathi surprises and blesses gogo on her way home in heart warming video

Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi’s much loved philanthropist BI Phakathi who shared a heart-warming video of him blessing a gogo with money for Christmas.

In the video posted on the good Samaritans’s Facebook, the gogo is seen walking when Phakathi calls her to come to his car. He proceeds to greet her and asks her if she can still recognises him. The gogo admits that she does and recalls their previous encounter where Phakathi had given her money. They shared a beautiful moment as they reminisced.

The faceless humanitarian then blesses the grandmother with several R100 notes and asks her to count the money. However, he did not stop there, as he continued to give her even more money. The gogo was left speechless and overcome with emotion. She expressed her sincere gratitude, thanking Phakathi several times, saying, "Camagu" ("Thank you").

